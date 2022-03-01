Kevin Costner to Host Yellowstone National Park Series on Fox Nation

Kevin Costner has agreed to a deal with Fox Nation to host and produce a four-part series about Yellowstone National Park. Yellowstone: One-Fifty commemorates the 150th anniversary of the park. It will premiere in the fourth quarter and will have four one-hour episodes.

Costner stars in Paramount Network western drama Yellowstone.

Developed by Costner’s Territory Films along with Warm Springs Productions, Yellowstone One-Fifty will be hosted by Costner. Rod Lake of Territory and Marc Pierce of Warm Springs will executive produce.

“Yellowstone One-Fifty exemplifies the superior creative content that we strive to deliver exclusively to our subscribers,” said Jason Klarman, Fox Nation president. “We are thrilled to collaborate with an iconic actor and filmmaker of Kevin Costner’s caliber on this project.”

Yellowstone Park is based primarily in Wyoming, and reaches into Montana and Idaho.

Costner’s movies include Dances with Wolves, Field of Dreams, The Untouchables, Bull Durham, JFK, The Bodyguard and Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.

Streaming platform Fox Nation costs $5.99 monthly and $64.99 annually. ■