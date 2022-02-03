‘Yellowstone’ Renewed for Fifth Season on Paramount Network

Yellowstone, the top-rated scripted series on TV, has been renewed for a fifth season on ViacomCBS’s Paramount Network in one of the easiest decisions a television executive has ever made.

Yellowstone’s season-four premiere drew more than 14 million total viewers and the finale delivered more than 15 million total viewers.

(Image credit: Paramount Network)

Yellowstone also served as a launch pad for the new Paramount Plus series Mayor of Kingstown and 1883, both of which are two of the top titles on the streaming service. Yellowstone reruns are also doing gangbusters for Comcast’s Peacock, which acquired streaming rights before the show took off.

Production on the new season is expected to begin in May and the network announced that guest stars Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly have been promoted to series regulars.

They join a cast headed by star Kevin Costner, along with Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham, all of whom are returning.

“Yellowstone’s record-breaking performance proves we’ve tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts,” said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO, ViacomCBS Media Networks. “Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America’s favorite family and this new season is sure to be another one fans won’t want to miss.”

Yellowstone comes from MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios. It was co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. Executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay. ■