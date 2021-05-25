Fox Nation Offers Military Free One-Year Subscriptions

Fox Nation is offering one year of free access to all active U.S. military members and veterans. From May 24 to May 31, military personnel can sign up for the streaming service. Fox Nation calls the promotion Grateful Nation.

Starting May 25, Fox Nation offers themed programming that pays tribute to the military, including Hero Dogs and USA Ink.

“We are honored to celebrate our service men and women by contributing in a small way to those who have sacrificed so much on behalf of our nation,” said Jason Klarman, Fox Nation president.

Shannon Bream narrates Hero Dogs, about canines who save lives on the battlefield and on the homefront. Season three starts May 25.

Three-part documentary series America’s Top Ranger follows elite U.S. soldiers as they compete in the 2021 “Best Ranger” competition. Two-man teams compete in obstacles and range events for 62 non-stop hours. That begins May 27.

Modern Warriors, hosted by Pete Hegseth, features a conversation that honors the Americans in uniform who sacrificed their lives. That premieres May 28.

USA Ink is hosted by Johnny “Joey” Jones and examines the history of tattooing, including military personnel getting tattoos after battles. That starts May 28.