Fox News Prime Time Shows Go On Demand Via Fox Nation

Fox News Media said that the prime time shows on Fox News Channel will be made available on-demand to subscribers to its Fox Nation subscription streaming service.

Starting June 2, the programs will be available the next day for on demand viewing.

The move marks the first time Fox News’ linear prime time shows have been on VOD.

Since the launch of Fox Nation in November 20218, subscribers have been able to access audio versions of the programs in the Fox News prime time lineup.

Fox Nation costs $5.99 a month, or $64.99 a year. It is available on iOS and Android devices as well as Apple TV, Web, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Comcast Xfinity platforms, Vizio SmartCast and Cox Contour platforms.