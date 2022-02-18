Fox Nation Slates Bartiromo Social Media Series

Subscription streaming service Fox Nation will debut a new series February 21 hosted by Maria Bartiromo.



The four-part series will look at the impact of social media and apps, for good and ill, with an emphasis on the ill.

According to Fox, the series will put a spotlight on how social media has "allowed users to lead double lives and portray a false yet glamorous reality, all in the quest for affirmation through likes and online engagement."



Then there are the viral "trends" the series says have caused "emotional distress, led to fatal accidents or even promoted self-harm and suicide."



Congress has certainly focused on the impact of Facebook in particular on young people's body image and negative social media impacts, including harms to self image and the encouragement of suicidal thoughts or actions.

The four installments of the series:



"Dangerous Algorithms" features an interview with Ian Russell, whose daughter committed suicide after she was bombarded with self-harm and suicide content online, he said, and Joann Bogard, whose son died attempting an online "Blackout Challenge" daring teens to choke themselves until they pass out.



"Double Life" features at a woman whose attempts to be a travel blogger led to financial troubles and a broader look at others who "portrayed an alternative reality on their social media pages."



"Cartel Tik Tok" features interviews with the parents of a beauty influencer who died of a drug overdose and with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott about drug cartels recruiting teens using Tik Tok.



"Pro-Ana" will focus on social media posts encouraging eating disorders. It will feature Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), who has called out social media over the issue in Hill hearings. ■