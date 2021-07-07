Dan Bongino Hosts ‘Canceled in the USA’ on Fox Nation

Fox Nation premieres Canceled in the USA, an examination of cancel culture hosted by Dan Bongino, Monday, July 19. A new episode comes out each day that week. Guests include business professionals, professors, comedians and everyday Americans.

Bongino hosts Unfiltered on Fox News Channel.

The premiere episode looks at Sam Johnson, who was CEO of a medical tech company who Fox Nation said was canceled over a dispute with a boy wearing a dress, and Natasha Tynes, who tweeted a photo of a Black Washington Metro employee eating on a train, which broke the rules. Tynes was accused of racism and lost her book contract.

Bongino speaks with comedians Gilbert Gottfried and Adam Carolla in the second episode, while canceled professors are in the third episode.

The season finale July 23 looks at the parents of Loudoun County in Virginia opposing the teaching of critical race theory in schools, as “Bongino tells the stories of Americans fighting back against cancel culture and political correctness,” said Fox Nation.

Fox Nation costs $5.99 monthly and $64.99 yearly.