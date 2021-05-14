Fox News Adds Trey Gowdy, Dan Bongino to Weekend Lineup

Fox News in June will alter its weekend programming lineup, adding news shows featuring on-air personalities Trey Gowdy and Dan Bongino.

The new weekend slate, which launches June 6, will feature on-air personality Bongino hosting a Saturday primetime news show in which the former US Secret Service Agent will examine the latest issues surrounding law enforcement and security, said the network. Bongino replaces Greg Gutfeld, who recently launched a weekly late-night news show on the network.

Streaming service Fox Nation will also stream Bongino's daily radio program, The Dan Bongino Show, beginning May 25, said the network.

On Sundays, the network will premiere a new live primetime show hosted by Gowdy that will look at the latest legal and political news, as well as focus on immediate issues facing the country, according to network officials.

In addition, Fox News will add two early evening panel discussion programs, The Big Saturday Show and The Big Sunday Show. Each of the two-hour shows will feature a rotating group of Fox News on-air personalities and panelists discussing and debating hot topics in news and culture from a diverse set of viewpoints, said the network.