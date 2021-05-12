Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Sweeps Primetime, Total Day Charts

Fox News easily topped the weekly primetime and total day charts last week for the first full week of May.

Fox News averaged 2.1 million viewers for the week of May 3 to May 9, topping MSNBC’s 1.5 million viewers and HGTV’s 1.2 million watchers, according to Nielsen. CNN finished fourth with 921,000, followed by History’s 873,000 viewers.

Rounding out the top 10 most watched networks in primetime for the week were ESPN (861,000 viewers), TNT (830,000), Discovery Channel (809,000), INSP (803,000) and TBS (802,000).

On the total day front, Fox News averaged 1.1 million viewers -- the only cable network to average more than 1 million viewers for the week -- to finish first. It marks the 12th straight week Fox News has topped both the primetime and total day charts. MSNBC, HGTV, CNN and Investigative Discovery all finished in among the top five ranked networks in the category, said Nielsen.

