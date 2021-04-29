Cable News Networks Dominate April Monthly Total Day Chart

The cable news networks remained strong from a ratings perspective in April, finishing among the top three most watched networks on a total day basis for the month, according to Nielsen.

Fox News led the pack with 1.2 million viewers during the period of March 29 to April 25, followed by MSNBC with 953,000 and CNN with 786,000 viewers, according to Nielsen. Ratings from all three networks however, were down double-digits compared to the same period last year, said Nielsen.

HGTV finished fourth with 660,000 viewers, and ESPN finished fifth with 491,000 viewers.

In primetime, Fox News averaged 2.2 million viewers in April to lead all networks, followed by MSNBC’s 1.5 million viewers and HGTV’s 1.2 million watchers. TBS pulled into fourth place with 1.1 million viewers, followed by CNN and ESPN, which tied with 1 million viewers. Hallmark Channel (882,000), History (870,000), TNT (786,000) and Discovery Channel (785,000) rounded out the top 10 most watched networks in primetime during the month, Nielsen said.

