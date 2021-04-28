Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Tops Charts for Last Week of April

Fox News ended the last full week of April on a high note, topping the primetime and total day charts throughout the month.

Fox News averaged 2.2 million for the week of April 19-April 25, topping MSNBC’s 1.5 million viewers, according to Nielsen. HGTV was the most watched entertainment network during the week, averaging 1.2 million, followed closely by TNT’s 1.1 million viewers. Sports network ESPN and CNN tied for fifth with 1 million viewers.

Hallmark Channel (920,000 viewers), TBS (889,000), Discovery Channel (882,000), and History (836,000) rounded out the top 10 most watched cable networks in primetime.

Fox News also topped the total day chart, averaging 1.2 million viewers. The network has now topped the primetime and total day charts for 10 consecutive weeks, according to Nielsen.

MSNBC (918,000), CNN (790,000), HGTV (677,000) and Hallmark Channel (501,000) all finished among the top five most watched networks in the category.