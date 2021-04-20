Bill Melugin Named Fox News Channel National Correspondent

Bill Melugin (Image credit: Fox News)

Fox News Channel has named Bill Melugin as a national correspondent, based in Fox's Los Angeles bureau.

Melugin has been an investigative reporter at Fox-owned KTTV Los Angeles. His KTTV reporting has been featured on FNC's Tucker Carlson Tonight and The Story with Martha MacCallum, including his reporting on Tiger Woods' auto accident.

Melugin's resume includes investigative reporting on Fox's WJZY-TV Charlotte, N.C., and KFOX-TV El Paso.

“We are extremely proud to welcome Bill to the network. His investigative reporting skills are second to none, and he will be a great addition to our news team," said Fox News Media President Jay Wallace.