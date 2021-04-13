Fox News Inks Harold Ford Jr. as Contributor

Fox News Media has signed former Tennessee Democratic Congressman Harold Ford Jr. as a contributor, the network said Tuesday.

The former Congressman will offer commentary across all Fox News Media platforms, including Fox News and FOX Business Network’s daytime and primetime programming, said the company.

“Harold has been a valuable guest on Fox News and I am pleased that our millions of viewers will continue to benefit from his insights derived from a highly accomplished career in both the business and government sectors,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement.