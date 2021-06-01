Exclusive: Fox Nation Extends Grateful Nation Free Streaming Offer for Military Members

USA Ink is one of the military-themed shows featured in Fox Nation's Grateful Nation promotion. The show is hosted by Johnny Joey Jones, a veteran

Fox Nation has decided to extend its Grateful Nation promotion of the streaming service to the nation's military beyond May 31.

The streaming service is offering a year of access to all active members of the military and veterans.

It was meant to be a Memorial Day weekend-focused promotion featuring special programming--Hero Dogs, USA Ink, and Modern Warriors for example--saluting the troops, past and present.

Also Read: Fox Prime Time Heads to Fox Nation

But given what Fox said was the high interest in that free access, it did not want to end the promotion while there were still folks interested in signing up.

“After the overwhelming response from the military community and the high volume of interest, we are thrilled to announce that Fox Nation will be extending our Grateful Nation promotion of a free one year subscription for both active members of the military and veterans," said Fox Nation President Jason Klarman.

For now the offer is extended indefinitely, though it will likely be ended if and when that interest levels off, or, ideally, when all military members are on board.

For information on the promotion, click here and hit "back to home."