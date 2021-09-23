Kenny Rogers Special on CBS Sept. 23

CBS salutes country star Kenny Rogers when Kenny Rogers: All In For The Gambler is on the network Sept. 23. The one-hour special was filmed at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville before Rogers died. It features onstage tributes and songs performed in front of Rogers, who is featured in the special’s finale.

Chris Stapleton, Idina Menzel, Lady A, Lionel Richie, Little Big Town and Reba McEntire are among the performers, and Dolly Parton will share anecdotes about Rogers.

All In For the Gambler can be streamed on Paramount Plus.

Rogers died in March 2020. His songs include “The Gambler,” “Lady” and “She Believes in Me.”

“Kenny Rogers’ enormous impact on country music was matched only by the love all the artists and fans showed Kenny on this incredible night,” said executive producers Keith Wortman and Ken Levitan. “We are so thrilled to share this special with his friends, family and fans all around the world, as he will remain forever in our hearts.”

The special is a production of Blackbird Presents. Wortman is creator and executive producer, and Levitan is an executive producer.