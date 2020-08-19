Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie Back For ‘American Idol’ Season Four

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are returning for season four of American Idol on ABC, as is host Ryan Seacrest. The show is conducting remote auditions under the title Idol Across America. The new season airs in spring 2021.

“American Idol has always been able to bring people together, entertain and inspire – and I am so proud of how this show continued to deliver joy and laughter into people’s homes during a time when we needed it the most,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “There is no one who we feel more confident about leading us into a new season of high notes than Luke, Katy, Lionel and the incomparable Ryan Seacrest.”

American Idol was on Fox for 15 seasons and shifted to ABC in 2018. Seacrest has hosted since the beginning and Bryant, Perry and Richie joined in 2018.

“Katy, Lionel and Luke are fun, astute and really know how to spot talent,” said executive producer and showrunner Trish Kinane. “Their chemistry is undeniable, and we are delighted that they, along with host Ryan Seacrest, are returning to find the next superstar and take American Idol to new heights next season.”

American Idol is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment. Executive producers include Fremantle’s Trish Kinane, Jennifer Mullin and Megan Wolflick, with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman exec producing for 19 Entertainment.