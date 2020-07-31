‘American Idol’ Virtual Auditions Start Aug. 10

American Idol will begin auditioning for season four Aug. 10, when “Idol Across America” starts, hitting all 50 states and Washington, D.C. The auditions are remote, featuring Zoom technology. They conclude a month later.

American Idol calls it a “live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar.” Hopefuls get digital Facetime with an Idol producer, “providing aspiring Idols real-time feedback on their journey to being crowned the next American Idol,” said the show.

Season four starts on ABC in spring 2021.

Aspiring Idols sign up to audition on the date their home state hosts.

Delaware, Florida and Ohio auditions happen Aug. 10 and Louisiana, Missouri and Wisconsin go down Aug. 12. Arizona, Oregon and Washington happen Aug. 14 and Georgia, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Rhode Island take place Aug. 16. Aug. 17 is “Open Call Auditions” and Aug. 18 is Alabama, Arkansas and Kansas. Idaho, New Mexico and Utah happen Aug. 20 and Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Texas take place Aug. 22.

On Aug. 24, it’s Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia, with more Open Call Auditions Aug. 25.

Iowa, Mississippi and Oklahoma go down Aug. 26 and Illinois, Indiana and Minnesota happen Aug. 28.

On Aug. 30, it’s Connecticut, New Jersey and New York, and Colorado, Montana, Nevada and Wyoming happen Sept. 1. Sept. 3, it’s Maine, South Carolina and West Virginia, and Alaska, California and Hawaii happen Sept. 5. On Sept. 7, it’s Kentucky, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania, then Massachusetts, North Carolina and Vermont Sept. 9.

American Idol is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment. Executive producers include Fremantle’s Trish Kinane, also showrunner, Jennifer Mullin and Megan Wolflick, with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman exec producing for 19 Entertainment.