Kelly Campbell Jumps from Hulu To Be President of Peacock
Exec will start in November
NBCUniversal said it named former Hulu head Kelly Campbell as president of Peacock, effective November.
Campbell, who resigned from Hulu earlier this week, will work under Matt Strauss, who launched Peacock as chairman, direct-to-consumer and international at NBCUniversal.
“On the heels of Peacock’s success in its first year, we are thrilled to bring Kelly’s leadership and expertise to the team as we continue to accelerate Peacock’s vision and strategy,” said Strauss.
Also Read: NBCU Profits Up Despite $363 Million Loss for Peacock
While Strauss may think of Peacock as a success in some way, it remains an also ran in the streaming race and was the leader in churn among the major streaming services, according to Kantar.
While Comcast’s Kantar owns Peacock, it also owns a stake in Hulu, which it is scheduled to sell to The Walt Disney Co., which holds a majority interest.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
