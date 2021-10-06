Peacock Has the Highest Churn in Subscription Streaming, Survey Says

Peacock has the most churn among major U.S. subscription services, with 13% of its paying customers in Q1 ditching the platform in Q2, according to data compiled by Kantar Entertainment on Demand.

The research company based the finding off surveys of "longitudinal panels" of 20,000 U.S. and 12,000 UK consumers.

Peacock actually saw its Q2 paid subscriber churn metics improve slightly from Q1. But the NBCUniversal service also experienced an increase of churn for monthly active users of its free ad-supported tier in Q2, rising from 4% to 9%.

NBCU said during parent company Comcast's Q2 earnings report that Peacock has 54 million "sign ups," but only around 20 million active users.

Notably, both Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus showed significant improvement. Disney Plus saw 6% of its users churn in Q2 vs. 11% in Q1; while Apple TV Plus saw its decline from 15% to 9% over the same span.

(Image credit: Kantar Entertainment On Demand)

Overall, Kantar said, churn among major subscription video-on-demand services was largely flat in Q2, with the biggest operators, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, both experience 4% churn in both the first and second quarters of 2021.

Overall subscriber churn has remained flat, under 9%, for three straight quarters, according to the research company.

(Image credit: Kantar Entertainment Research)

Notably, in its latest survey, Kantar found that the biggest rationale for churn was consumers seeking a specific film or show, then cancelling the service once they saw it.

In fact, with subscription services placing their their theatrical titles on their platforms day and date with the domestic box office, the percentage of respondents who listed the "specific show" reasons shot up from 17% to 23% in one quarter.