Katie Thurston Joins ‘FBoy Island’ on The CW

Katie Thurston, who was on season 17 of The Bachelorette and season 25 of The Bachelor, will be on FBoy Island on The CW this fall.

The reality show follows three women who move to a tropical locale, where they are joined by 26 men — 13 “Nice Guys” looking for love and 13 more “FBoys” who are there for the cash.

“The women will navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection,” according to The CW. “By the finale, all will be revealed: who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy, who the women ultimately choose, and who walks away with the prize money.”

The show ran for two seasons on HBO Max and was cancelled. The CW picked it up for season three.

Nikki Glaser hosts. The CW will also premiere spinoff FGirl Island in the midseason. Glaser will host that show too.

Elan Gale created FBoy Island. Gale executive produces for TheYearOfElan Productions, alongside Jason Goldberg for STXtelevision, Nikki Glaser, Noah Fogelson and Bob Simonds.