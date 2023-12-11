Kal Penn Guest Hosts ‘The Daily Show’ This Week

Kal Penn takes his turn guest hosting The Daily Show December 11-14. The Comedy Central show has had an array of guest hosts, including John Leguizamo, Chelsea Handler and Sarah Silverman, since Trevor Noah stepped down as host at the end of 2022. No permanent host has been named.

Penn’s TV credits include House, Designated Survivor and Clarice. His film work includes the Harold & Kumar comedy franchise. He previously was the Daily Show guest host in March, when he sat with President Biden.

It wasn’t Penn’s first time chatting with a president. He was President Obama’s associate director of the White House office of public engagement from 2009 to 2011.

Penn interviews filmmaker Zoya Akhtar December 11 and comedian Vir Das December 12. On December 13, Penn sits with Mike Massimino, former astronaut and author of Moonshot: A NASA Astronaut’s Guide to Achieving the Impossible. December 14, Taraji P. Henson is on to talk about The Color Purple.

Charlamagne Tha God hosted The Daily Show last week.