President Biden Is the Guest on ‘The Daily Show’ March 13
Kal Penn and the president discuss same-sex marriage
President Joe Biden turns up on The Daily Show March 13. Kal Penn is the guest host. Comedy Central promises “an in-depth interview.”
The show runs at 11 p.m. ET/PT.
It is Biden’s first interview on The Daily Show since becoming president. Biden and Penn discuss same-sex marriage, among other topics. The president shares his “epiphany” on the topic, dating back to high school, when he saw two men kiss as his father dropped him off at school, and his father said, “Joey, it’s simple — they love each other.”
Penn, whose credits include the Harold & Kumar movie franchise and TV shows House and Designated Survivor, worked in the White House during the Obama administration as associate director of the White House office of public engagement.
Penn the guest host on the show this week. Also lined up as guest hosts are Al Franken and John Leguizamo. Marlon Wayans, Chelsea Handler, Wanda Sykes, Sarah Silverman and D.L. Hughley have also been guest hosts on The Daily Show since Trevor Noah stepped down at the end of 2022.
Noah took over as Daily Show host in fall 2015. ■
