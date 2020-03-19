‘Mira, Royal Detective’ Premieres on Disney Junior March 20

Mira, Royal Detective gets going on Disney Junior March 20. Set in an Indian-inspired land of Jalpur, the animated series follows resourceful Mira, a commoner who is appointed to the role of royal detective by the queen and travels throughout her kingdom to help royals and commoners alike.

Leela Ladnier plays Mira. Freida Pinto, Kal Penn, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Hannah Simone, Jameela Jamil and Aasif Mandvi are also in the cast.

Each episode features two 11-minute stories that celebrate the cultures and customs of India, whether it’s costumes, music or food.

Sascha Paladino is executive producer of the series, which was developed by Becca Topol.

Joe D’Ambrosia, senior VP, original programming at Disney Junior, described Mira as a “brave and empowered young girl who will stop at nothing to solve a case.”

Mira, Royal Detective is produced by Wild Canary in association with Disney Junior, with animation provided by Technicolor India.