Jon Hamm Comedy ‘Grimsburg’ Starts on Fox in January

Animated comedy Grimsburg, starring and executive produced by Jon Hamm, premieres Sunday, January 7 on Fox, following an NFL doubleheader. Fox revealed the premiere date at New York Comic Con.

Hamm, who of course played Don Draper on Mad Men, voices Detective Marvin Flute. Erinn Hayes voices Harmony Flute, Rachel Dratch is Stan Flute and Alan Tudyk voices Dr. Rufis Pentos.

According to Fox, “Marvin Flute, who may be the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown and correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire. But there’s one mystery he still can’t crack — himself.”

Flute returns to Grimsburg to redeem himself in the eyes of his fellow detectives, his ill-tempered ex-wife and his unstable son.

Grimsburg is produced by Bento Box Entertainment.

Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel created the series and co-executive produce alongside showrunner Chadd Gindin. Hamm executive produces along with Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady of The Jackal Group, and Connie Tavel.

Fox has ordered two seasons of Grimsburg.