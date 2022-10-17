Fox Orders ‘Grimsburg’ Season Two

Fox has given an early season two renewal to animated comedy Grimsburg. Jon Hamm stars in and executive produces the show, which premieres next year.

“Grimsburg is yet another clear example of our strong commitment to, and intense focus on, upholding the high bar of standards any show must exceed in order to reside under the Animation Domination banner,” said Michael Thorn, Fox president of entertainment. “Of course, having Jon Hamm’s talent and star power front and center is a great place to start. Equally important, everything we’re seeing with Grimsburg–from the very first scripts and show bible to animatics and preliminary cuts–makes us believe we have a winner on our hands that beautifully complements our animation brand.”

Hamm of course played Donald Draper in Mad Men.

Grimsburg is about Marvin Flute (Hamm), who is a standout detective, but can’t quite seem to crack the case of who he truly is. “To do that he must return to Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, and redeem himself in the eyes of his fellow detectives, his ferocious ex-wife and his lovably unstable son,” according to Fox.

Grimsburg is produced by the Fox Entertainment animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment. Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel created the series and are co-executive producers alongside showrunner Chadd Gindin. Hamm executive produces with Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady of The Jackal Group, and Connie Tavel. ■