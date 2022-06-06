Fox Shares Fall Premieres

Country music drama Monarch, with Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins, premieres Sunday, September 11 on Fox, and makes its time period premiere Tuesday, September 20.

Fox, which presented its upfront gala May 16 in New York, shared that drama 9-1-1 is back with season six Monday, September 19, when season two of The Cleaning Lady begins. The Resident premieres season six September 20, and The Masked Singer starts season eight September 21, followed by season three of Lego Masters, which was initially set up for a summer run.

Animation Domination returns Sunday, September 25 with The Simpsons, The Great North, Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy.

Season 21 of Hell’s Kitchen debuts Thursday, September 29, followed by the season two premiere of comedy Welcome to Flatch and the season three starter for Call Me Kat.

WWE Friday Night Smackdown is on Fridays.

Later on in the season, 9-1-1: Lone Star, Accused, Alert, Krapopolis, Grimsburg, Housebroken, Fantasy Island, Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, Next Level Chef, MasterChef, Beat Shazam, Crime Scene Kitchen and Don’t Forget the Lyrics! will air. ■