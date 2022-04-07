‘The Cleaning Lady’ Gets Second Season on Fox

Fox has ordered a second season of drama The Cleaning Lady. The show, about a Cambodian doctor who comes to the U.S. for medical treatment for her ailing son, and ends up as the cleaning lady for a crime syndicate, premiered in January.

Élodie Yung plays the doctor and Valentino and Sebastien LaSalle play the son.

“This heart-pounding, emotionally driven story has captivated audiences across all platforms with its empowering, suspenseful narrative about an undocumented worker forced to navigate the criminal underworld to save her ailing son’s life,” said Michael Thorn, president, Fox Entertainment. “The Cleaning Lady bravely and unapologetically takes on many of today’s most important social issues--something we’re proud to say is one of Fox’s long-time calling cards--and it’s all brought into sharp perspective by the powerful performance of our lead, Élodie Yung and the entire cast.”

Ivan Shaw, Adan Canto, Oliver Hudson and Martha Millan are also in the cast.

Fox said the show’s premiere was the network’s most watched drama debut in two years, with 11.9 million multiplatform viewers.

Miranda Kwok developed The Cleaning Lady, which is based on an Argentine series. She executive produces with Melissa Carter, Shay Mitchell, David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega and Paola Suarez. Carter is showrunner.

“Thanks to the incredible talent of Miranda and Melissa and our outstanding partners at Warner Bros., audiences have embraced this story and can now look forward to finding out what comes next for this devoted mother and her son when our show returns for its second season,” said Thorn. ■