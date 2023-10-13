Shows Strut Their Stuff at New York Comic Con

Fans flocked to Manhattan’s Javits Center to connect with their favorite shows at New York Comic Con.

New York Comic Con is underway in Manhattan, and a number of TV series and networks are using the event to better connect fans to their shows and to make new fans. Fox’s Krapopolis, Comedy Central’s South Park and Paramount Plus’s Good Burger 2 are among the shows and movies with a significant presence at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

Fox’s Animation Domination booth promoted an appearance from Krapopolis creator Dan Harmon Saturday, October 14. A life-size cutout of Grimsburg star Marvin Flute stood nearby, awaiting selfies.

A standee of Grimsburg’s Marvin Flute at the Fox Comic Con booth. (Image credit: Michael Malone)

Booth monitor John invited passersby to have their photo taken with Jon Hamm, who voices Flute. Alas, it was just not-quite-as-handsome Flute who was there to greet visitors. “Jon is looking a little stiff this morning,” quipped John. “He hasn’t had his coffee.”

The Animation Domination booth also promoted Bob’s Burgers, The Simpsons and Family Guy, with T-shirts and stickers. Eric and Ashley, who declined to give their last names, made the trip from South Jersey to the Javits Center, as they do every year. They were checking out the Bob’s Burgers pins and stickers. Eric said he loathed the show when they first met, and Ashley adored it, and had it on all the time.

Over time, he grew to love Bob’s Burgers too. Ashley said they often keep the show on in the background when they’re doing something else around the house.

“It’s our main go-to show,” Eric said.

Amanda Carlyle and Nick Doyle of Brooklyn came to check out the Bob’s Burgers merch too. She finds the show’s vibe soothing. “The whole world is hard and scary,” she said. “It’s nice to have a show where the family really loves each other.”

Amanda and Nick come to Comic Con every year, scoping out the cool merch for the first couple of days and making their purchases on the last day.

New York Comic Con happens October 12-15. Youthful attendees in a wide array of colorful costumes — superheroes, Harry Potter, Super Mario — attend. Tickets are sold out but digital tickets, where the user can watch the panels from outside the Javits, are available.

Paramount Plus’s booth promoted Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. (Image credit: Michael Malone)

The Paramount Plus booth featured the likes of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (film Mutant Mayhem went live on the streamer last month) and South Park (special The Panderverse is on Paramount Plus October 27), with various items derived from the latter, such as Kyle’s recording pen, Karen Marsh’s hair and Eric Cartman’s breast implants, in display cases.

The Good Burger 2 booth was done up like a burger stand, with fans waiting in line to check out set design elements from the movie and play some games. The first Good Burger movie, spun from a sketch on Nickelodeon’s All That, came out in 1997. Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell were in the original and are in the sequel, on Paramount Plus November 22.

Sam Martir of the Bronx did not realize there was a Good Burger sequel coming up until she turned up at Comic Con. “I watched it when I was younger and always liked it,” she said. “I didn’t know they’re making a second one, and I’m psyched to watch it.”

Other TV shows on display at Comic Con included a screening of the season finale for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon on October 12, and screenings of the Disney Plus/Hulu reboot of Goosebumps, season four of drama Evil on Paramount Plus, USA Network, Syfy and Peacock’s Chucky and FX’s Archer on October 13, and Paramount Plus’s Star Trek: Lower Decks on October 14, among others.