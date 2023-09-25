‘Krapopolis’ Premieres Strong on Fox

The series premiere of animated comedy Krapopolis tallied a promising 3.6 million total viewers on Fox September 25, according to Nielsen, with a 1.2 live + same day rating in viewers 18-49. Fox called it “television’s most-watched animation series to debut over the past decade,” and the top original comedy telecast of 2023.

Krapopolis debuted leading out of an NFL game on Fox, with two episodes airing.

Set in ancient Greece, Krapopolis tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters trying to run one of the world’s first cities, while also trying their best to not kill each other in the process.

Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy and Duncan Trussell are in the voice cast.

Krapopolis is produced by Fox’s Bento Box Entertainment. Dan Harmon is creator and executive producer. Steve Levy, Jordan Young and Alex Rubens are exec producers too. Young is the showrunner.

Harmon’s credits include Community and Rick and Morty.

Fox has ordered seasons two and three of Krapopolis. Alex Rubens will run the show in seasons two and three.

Fox Animation Domination debuts October 1, with new seasons of The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy, in addition to Krapopolis.