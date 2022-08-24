Joe Rogan Special Premieres on Fox Nation

Fox Nation offers a special about Joe Rogan Wednesday, August 24. Who is Joe Rogan? investigates the life of the controversial podcaster.

“From his early career as a comedian, actor and fight commentator, Rogan has made himself one of the most listened to podcasters, heard by over 100 million people, though not without scrutiny and condemnation,” said Fox Nation.

Rogan was a host on Fear Factor on NBC and The Man Show on Comedy Central, before his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience was launched late in 2009. He’s Spotify’s highest-paid podcaster, with a deal estimated at $200 million.

Rogan has stirred up various controversies on the podcast, including speaking out against the Covid vaccine and mocking a transgender athlete.

Fox News Channel host Brian Kilmeade hosts the Rogan special. Kilmeade is a co-host on Fox & Friends and hosts the Saturday program One Nation with Brian Kilmeade.

Those weighing in on what makes Rogan tick in the special include comedian and Fox News personality Tom Shillue, life coach Vivace Maxvictor and movie critic Christian Toto.

Fox Nation launched in late 2018. The streaming service costs $5.99 monthly and $64.99 yearly. ■