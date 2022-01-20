Fox News Revamps Saturday Night Primetime Lineup

Fox News will makeover its Saturday night primetime lineup beginning January 29 with the additions of new shows hosted by Lawrence Jones and Brian Kilmeade.

Fox News' Lawrence Jones (Image credit: Fox News )

Lawrence Jones Cross Country will debut at 10 p.m. (ET) and feature newsmakers from across the political and cultural spectrum as they spotlight the leading concerns facing Americans nationwide, said network officials. Lawrence will continue to serve as enterprise reporter for the Fox & Friends franchise.

Kilmeade, who currently co-hosts Fox & Friends, will launch a new show at 8 p.m. that will provide perspective and context to the week’s major stories. Unfiltered with Dan Boningo will move to the 9 p.m. timeslot, said the network.

Fox News' Brian Kilmeade (Image credit: Fox News )

Kilmeade and Jones's shows fill the vacancies left with the departures of shows Justice with Judge Jeanine and Watters' World. Justice host Jeanine Pirro was recently named to co-host The Five, while Watters' World host Jesse Watters will host the network's weekday 7 p.m. timeslot.

“Lawrence has been an impact player since joining the network in 2018 and we are thrilled to add his critical insights to our weekend lineup,” said Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott in a statement. “Whether reporting from the border or diners across America to hosting primetime specials, his perspective has added depth to our programming while resonating with the audience. As one of our homegrown stars, Brian has been a wildly popular mainstay for millions of Americans across multiple platforms — from our number one rated morning franchise FOX & Friends to his hit shows on FOX News Audio and FOX Nation. We’re thrilled to add him to weekends to further expand his unique connection with our viewers.” ■