Fox News Names Jeanine Pirro Co-Host of ‘The Five’

Fox News has named Jeanine Pirro as a full-time co-host of its afternoon political talk show The Five, the network said Wednesday.

Pirro, who has served as a substitute co-host for the show since 2020, will join Dana Perino, Greg Gutfeld and Jesse Watters on the show beginning January 24, according to the network. Pirro will no longer host her Saturday night series, Justice with Judge Jeanine as of January 22, said the network.

In addition, Fox News also announced that Harold Ford Jr., Geraldo Rivera, and Jessica Tarlov will serve as rotating co-hosts on the show, officially replacing Juan Williams as the liberal voice on the show. Williams left The Five last May.

“The Five continues to be a beloved show by the American audience,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement. “Each of the co-hosts are accomplished and insightful talent with diverse opinions and terrific chemistry who will certainly help drive this ensemble program going forward.” ■