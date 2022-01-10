Fox News Taps Jesse Watters to Permanently Host 'Fox News Primetime'

Fox News on-air talent and The Five co-host Jesse Watters will host a the network's weekly Fox News Primetime news/talk show, the network said Monday.

The new series, Jesse Watters Primetime, launches Jan. 24 and makes Watters the permanent host for the 7 pm (ET) news/talk show series, which has featured rotating hosts since Fox News moved on-air host Martha MacCallum out of the timeslot in January of 2021. Watters’ weekend show Watters’ World will be discontinued, with a replacement program to be announced at a later date, according to the network.

“Jesse’s versatility and hosting acumen has grown exponentially over the last five years, and he has developed a deep connection to the audience through two hit shows The Five and Watters’ World,’ said Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott in a statement. “We look forward to watching him expand his connection even further through this new solo weeknight hour.”

Added Watters: “I’m thrilled to take on this new challenge and am grateful for the opportunity.” ■