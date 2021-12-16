‘Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer’ Starts on Fox January 6

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer has a two-hour debut on Fox January 6. Joe Millionaire lasted for two seasons, starting in 2003, and Fox is bringing the unscripted show back.

“The new series features two incredible single men…with one HUGE difference. One’s a millionaire, and the other is definitely NOT. As love connections are made and each guy finds his perfect match, the women must ask themselves what is more important…Love or Money?” goes the show description.

There are 18 women in the cast, including Amanda, a fashion designer from Newport, California; Amber, a realtor from Fort Lauderdale; Brookell, a model from Los Angeles; Sara Rose, an influencer from Houston; and Monica, an Olympic medalist in Brooklyn. (Monica Aksamit won a bronze medal for fencing in the 2016 Olympics.)

Rob Wade, president, alternative entertainment & specials at Fox Entertainment, shared about the Joe Millionaire redo when the project was announced in November. “I’ve long admired Joe Millionaire for its daring premise, and since the moment I joined Fox, I’ve wanted to bring it back in the spotlight in a whole new way for both new viewers and fans of the original,” he said.

Evan Marriott was the star of the first season in 2003 and David Smith was the star of season two.

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer is from Fox Alternative Entertainment and is produced by SallyAnn Salsano of 495 productions.