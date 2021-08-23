Taraji P. Henson’s Talk Show Gets Season Two on Facebook Watch

Actress Taraji P. Henson’s talk show, Peace of Mind with Taraji, will return for a second season on Facebook Watch.

Production of 10 new episodes co-hosted by Henson’s friend Tracie Jade has begun in Los Angeles. They will be available to watch later this year.

The show had its debut in December 2020 and focuses on mental health issues through interviews with celebrities including Gabrielle Union, Mary J. Blige and Jay Pharoah in the first season.

“Peace of Mind with Taraji is a shining example of how great content can build community and create conversation on Facebook Watch,” said Mina Lefevre, head of development and programming for Facebook Watch.

“We had a tremendous response to our first season as Taraji and Tracie struck a chord with fans and critics alike. They are the perfect duo to discuss and destigmatize mental health issues, offering important and accessible conversations with compelling guests week after week. We’re excited to show you what’s in store this upcoming season with Taraji, Tracie and our partners at 495 Productions,” Lefevre said.

“We’ve long been mental health advocates for the Black community and founded BLHF to educate and provide resources to those who are struggling with talking about their challenges,” said Henson and Jade.

“In season two of Peace of Mind, we will continue to open the door for impactful and relevant conversations,” they said. “Partnering with Facebook allows us to engage more broadly with our community, sharing our own personal battles with mental health as well, in hopes that they see themselves in us. The more we talk about it, the more comfortable others will feel to talk about it. We will talk, we will laugh, we will cry…., we gon’ heal, together!”

Other talk shows on Facebook Watch include Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield Norris; Steve on Watch with Steve Harvey; and Red Table Talk: the Estafans with Gloria Estafan and her daughter Emily Estafan and nice Lili Estafan.

Peace of Mind with Taraji is produced by 495 Productions with Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade Jenkins, SallyAnn Salsano and Jennifer Ryan serving as executive producers. Ebony McClain serves as co-executive producer.