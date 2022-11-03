Jim Gaffigan Plays Santa in CBS Special ‘Reindeer in Here’

CBS shared the cast for animated special Reindeer in Here, which premieres November 29. Jim Gaffigan voices Santa, Adam Devine takes on Blizz, Melissa Villaseñor is Candy, Henry Winkler is Smiley, Candace Cameron Bure voices Pinky, Donald Faison portrays Bucky and Jo Koy is Hawk.

Reindeer in Here is about Blizz, a young deer who has one antler that is significantly smaller than the other. He and his unique group of friends band together to save Christmas, and end up creating a holiday tradition like none other.

Theo (voiced by Gabriel Bateman) is a new kid in town who longs to make friends. A villain swipes the magical snow globe that holds the wishes of every kid in the world, and Blizz and Theo team up with some friends to save Christmas.

Those friends include Candy, the oversharing Snowgirl; Pinky, the only pink reindeer at the North Pole; Hawk, the dim-witted, mohawked polar bear; Bucky, the nervous reindeer; Smiley, the elf who has served as Santa’s harried H.O.H.O (Head of Holiday Operations) for the past 500 years; and Isla, Theo’s brilliant classmate. Brooke Monroe Conaway voices Isla.

The special is based on the book of the same name by Adam Reed, and the plush set as well. Greg Erb and Jason Oremland wrote the screenplay and Lino DiSalvo directs.

CBS’s Eye Animation Productions produces. Executive producers are Reed, Erb, Oremland, DiSalvo, Jonathan Koch and Sander Schwartz. Animation production is by JamFilled, and Jamie Leclaire, Phil Lafrance and Kyle Mac Dougall exec produce for JamFilled.

The hour-long special will also stream on Paramount Plus. ■