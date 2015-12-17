‘Fuller House’ Debuts on Netflix Feb. 26

Netflix debuts the 13-episode series Fuller House Feb. 26. Fuller House is a spinoff of the ‘80s/’90s sitcom Full House.

The cast includes Candace Cameron Bure as a widow living in San Francisco, Jodie Sweetin as her sister, and Andrea Barber as her best friend. Bure’s character has three sons, including a newborn.

Guest appearances come from Full House cast members John Stamos, Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin and Scott Weinger.

Full House aired on ABC for several years in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s.

Several popular series from days of yore have been remade of late, including X-Files on Fox and The Odd Couple on CBS. Netflix reunited the cast of Arrested Development for a season as well.

Fuller House comes from Miller-Boyett Productions and Jeff Franklin Productions in association with Warner Horizon Television for Netflix. Robert L. Boyett, Thomas L. Miller and Jeff Franklin are the executive producers and Franklin is the creator.

Stamos is a producer as well.