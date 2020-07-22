Amazon Debuts Gaffigan Comedy Special ‘The Pale Tourist’ July 24

Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Tourist premieres on Amazon Prime July 24. The two-part stand-up special sees comedian Gaffigan land in a new country, sample the culture and food, and produce an act based on his experience in the country.

“In The Pale Tourist, Gaffigan boldly goes where no stand-up comedian has gone before: everywhere,” said Amazon.

Amazon Prime debuted the Gaffigan special Quality Time last summer, Amazon’s first original stand-up comedy special. Gaffigan also starred in the Amazon Studios film Troop Zero.

The Pale Tourist was filmed at Centre in the Square in Kitchener, Ontario and Club Capitol in Barcelona. The special is produced by Comedy Dynamics for Amazon Prime Video, and executive produced by Brian Volk-Weiss, Cisco Henson, Jeannie Gaffigan and Alex Murray.