Jif Gets Fresh Ludacris Rap for Peanut Butter Campaign

Jif is aiming to get the hip-hop generation rapping about peanut butter with a new multichannel campaign featuring O.G. performer Ludacris and new school artist Gunna.

The Lil Jif Project is built around a video. Ludacris is having trouble finding his flow but discovers a new hot new sound after rapping with a mouthful of Jif. In the ad, the new mumbled song becomes a sensation and Jif’s parent, the J.M. Smucker Co., hopes life imitates art and has peanut butter on the roofs of mouths of music fans as Ludacris is releasing new music, Butter.ATL.

“We are honored that both Ludacris and Gunna chose to collaborate with us to prove our theory correct,” said Rebecca Scheidler, VP of marketing, Jif. “We think Butter.ATL is proof positive that everything is better with Jif peanut butter.”

The music video will be available on YouTube and commercials start airing Monday on TV morning shows including ABC’s Good Morning America and NBC’s Today and in primetime as Brooklyn Nine-Nine returns to NBC. Jif has also bought time on Disney’s Hulu and on Amazon.

The campaign uses the slogan “That Jif’ing Good.”

Jif is also using social media and influencer marketing to spread its message. The brand has created a TikTok challenge that asks them to perform a duet to Butter.ATL -- but they must perform with a mouthful of Jif peanut butter.

A bejeweled Jif necklace (Image credit: Jif)

To add a bit of bling to the campaign, Ludacris worked with jeweler Icebox to create two limited edition 37 carat diamond and ruby Jif jar pendants. One is for Ludacris, the other for a “special use” to be announced, the company said.

Jif peanut butter is also making a contribution to the Boys & Girls Club, Ludacris’ charity of choice.

“Those who know me know I am a die-hard peanut butter lover – I even have it on my rider! The opportunity to bring together two things I love – Jif peanut butter and hip hop music – was a creative challenge I just couldn’t pass up,” said Ludacris. “I’ve been anticipating getting back into the studio for a while now and I saw this as a cool way to merge the best of my roots, inspired by the amazing sounds from artists like Gunna, to see what new-to-the-world magic I could create.”