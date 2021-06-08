Discovery Plus Adds ‘Luda Can’t Cook’ Episodes

Discovery Plus has commissioned additional episodes for its original show Luda Can’t Cook starring Chris “Ludacris’ Bridges.

The streaming service has picked up three additional episodes of the show after the success of the February one-hour special featuring the acclaimed rapper and actor. The Will Packer-produced show stars Bridges as he explores a variety of flavors and cooking techniques from across the globe, said the service.

“Our audience loved watching Ludacris accept an unexpected challenge,” said Food Network and Cooking Channel president Courtney White. ”He is unrivaled in the studio and on the big screen, but not so much in the kitchen – and we are excited to bring him back to advance his cooking skills further and explore even more types of food.”

Added Bridges: “I had an amazing experience the first time around and went from being clueless in the kitchen to making some delicious dishes. I’m excited to team up again with discovery+ and Will to master all different kinds of cuisine so I can impress my wife, mom and kids with my new skills.”