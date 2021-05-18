Discovery Plus Unveils New Programming Slate

Streaming service Discovery Plus unveiled its upcoming slate of new original series and specials Tuesday as it continues to build its original series lineup.

Discovery group SVP of content and commercial strategy Lisa Holme introduced a number of new original series projects for the streaming service during the Discovery’s upfront presentation, adding that the service expects to premiere more than 1,000 hours of original content by the end of the year.

Among the shows Holme touted for the service are the documentary special No Responders Left Behind and lifestyle series Weekend Getaway with Michelle Buteau from producer Queen Latifah. Also on the docket is Celebrity IOU: Joyride, featuring such celebrities such as Renee Zellweger, Mary J. Blige and Tony Hawk developing specialty sports cars.

Below is a list of new Discovery Plus shows and descriptions announced as part of the upfront presentation.

Celebrity IOU: Joyride, new series premieres July 26

On Celebrity IOU: Joyride, master mechanic Ant Anstead and car guru Cristy Lee team up with celebrities Renee Zellweger, Mary J. Blige, Tony Hawk, Octavia Spencer, James Marsden and Danny Trejo as they roll up their sleeves to create automotive masterpieces for someone special in their lives. In each episode, viewers will hear the inspiring story behind the star’s relationship with this person and the reasons why they are so deserving of a one-of-a-kind car transformation. In the end, audiences will be just as blown away as the recipient when they receive the ultimate joyride.

Drew’s Dream Car, new special premieres Q4 2021

Drew’s Dream Car with Ant Anstead will bring viewers along for the ride as Property Brothers’ Drew Scott enlists the help of master mechanic Ant Anstead to design and build the custom car of his dreams. Inspired by Drew’s childhood fascination with classic 60s sports cars, the final build evolves into a true marriage of old and new as it looks to a greener future. Roles are reversed as Drew becomes the client whose dreams must be realized. With Ant’s guidance and expertise, and some creative input from the entire Scott family, Drew rolls up his sleeves to create his very own piece of motoring history.

My Name is Bulger, new documentary premieres June 17

My Name is Bulger weaves its way through the stories of Boston gangster James ‘Whitey’ Bulger and his brother Bill Bulger who served as State Senate President in Massachusetts for nearly 20 years. The film strips away the hysteria of news headlines to tell the story of a unique American family who crave to be judged for who they are and what they’ve done, not what their infamous relative did.

Smartest Kids in The World, new documentary premieres August 16

Chronicling the journey of four American teenagers who study abroad in countries that dramatically outperform the United States in education, Smartest Kids in The World gives voice to students, hearing first-hand their discoveries and insights about how to reform U.S. high school education.

Generation Growth, new documentary premieres August 23

Health and educational outcomes in low-income areas across America are staggeringly low. Stephen Ritz, a Bronx educator, is on a mission to change all that. He developed an incredibly successful indoor gardening curriculum that allows children to grow vegetables in the classroom, helping them eat better, be more engaged with school and give them pathways for jobs. Generation Growth follows Ritz as he expands his program throughout the country, bringing hope, health and opportunity to those communities and students who need it the most.

Crutch, new documentary premieres October 18

Crutch chronicles the gravity-defying life of Bill Shannon, an internationally renowned artist, break-dancer and skate punk—on crutches. The film follows Shannon’s extraordinary journey: the history of his medical odyssey and his struggles with chronic pain, the evolution of his crutch dancing and skating, his rise to become a globally-known performance artist, and his transformation from angry skate punk to an international hero.

Lily Topples the World

Lily Topples the World is the coming of age story of 20-year-old Lily Hevesh, the world’s most acclaimed domino artist and the only woman in her field who has over one billion YouTube views. Filmed over three years across countless cities and featuring appearances from Jimmy Fallon, Katy Perry, Will Smith, YouTuber Casey Neistat and exciting Gen-Z creators, Lily Topples the World highlights an unlikely American tale where passion and artistry make dreams come true.

No Responders Left Behind

This feature documentary follows 9/11 responder and activist John Feal who, along with comedian Jon Stewart and FDNY hero Ray Pfeifer, fought U.S. Congress to ensure that thousands of terminally ill 9/11 First Responders got the health care they deserved. But when Ray is diagnosed with brain cancer from his exposure to those Ground Zero toxins, John finds himself in the fight of his life to guarantee that the legacy of all 9/11 Responders like Ray, is kept alive forever.

40 Year Old Property Virgin, new series premieres May 26

From free laundry to mom's home cooked meals, the perks of living with parents have kept some prospective homebuyers in their childhood bedrooms far longer than originally planned. In the new discovery+ original series 40 Year Old Property Virgin, a unique set of house hunters are finally ready to give up their rent-free lifestyle and search for their first home. The series follows an array of first-time buyers as they try to find their first place, all while navigating the opinions of family, friends and nosy neighbors.

The House My Wedding Bought, new series premieres June 16

Designer and real estate expert Breegan Jane (Extreme Makeover: Home Edition) will help engaged couples tackle two of life’s biggest decisions in the new discovery+ series The House My Wedding Bought. Available to stream starting Wednesday, June 16, the series follows Breegan as she helps couples on a budget who want to pay for a dream wedding and put a down payment on a house. During the series, Breegan and her clients tour wedding venues and potential homes at different price points to help determine the smartest way to divvy up the budget and get the best of both worlds.

Martha Gets Down and Dirty, new series premieres July 1

Trusted lifestyle expert Martha Stewart will let her hair down as she showcases her seasonal gardening know-how, lifestyle and entertainment tips from her Bedford, N.Y. property in new discovery+ series Martha Gets Down and Dirty. During the eight-episode series, the Emmy® award-winning television personality and The New York Times bestselling author will prep her farm for spring and summer, as well as share fun summer decor and entertainment ideas with help from her longtime friend and Creative Director Kevin Sharkey and right-hand gardener Ryan McCallister. Martha’s superfans and celebrity friends also will reach out for video check-ins to get her valuable and cheeky counsel on their home projects.

Cheap Old Houses, new series premieres August 11

Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein, founders of the addictive social media phenomenon Cheap Old Houses that touts more than 1.5 million followers and counts A-list celebrities among its fans, will star in a 10-episode series of the same name this summer. Cameras will follow Ethan and Elizabeth as they visit cities and small towns across America to tour low-priced older houses available for under $150,000 and share stories of the homes’ historical significance and architectural uniqueness. With Elizabeth’s background as a historic preservationist and their shared passion for saving old property gems, the couple will imagine what the houses could look like with proper restorations—and ultimately will choose which houses to feature on their famous Instagram feed.

Selling the Hamptons

Selling the Hamptons follows seven Hamptons-based Nest Seekers real estate agents--Bianca D'Alessio, JB Andreassi, Michael Fulfree and Peggy Zabakolas, Kenny Arias, Mia Calabrese, Hanna Coleman-- as they showcase the enclave’s stunningly luxurious properties. The series spotlights the region's top selling season as the agents hustle to make their mark in the super-exclusive East End market.

Weekend Getaway with Michelle Buteau, new series premieres June 10

Michelle Buteau is a hilarious comedian, talented actor, accomplished author, and loving wife and mother of twin toddlers – and she hasn’t had a moment to herself in years. In Weekend Getaway with Michelle Buteau, executive produced by Queen Latifah, she takes a break from home life and hits the road for a few weekends of much-deserved fun, food and wild times with her comedian pals. In each episode, Michelle and a friend take a no-judgment, potentially debaucherous journey to locales across the country, from the gulf coast of Mississippi with Tig Notaro to New Orleans with Sasheer Zamata to Malibu with Chelsea Peretti.

The Haunted Museum, new series premieres Q4 2021

The creepy collection of haunted artifacts housed inside Zak Bagans’ Haunted Museum are getting the spotlight in The Haunted Museum, a new horror anthology series produced in collaboration with filmmaker Eli Roth. The series will present the frightening and hellish tales behind the spooky relics on display in Zak Bagans’ (Ghost Adventures) Las Vegas museum. Bagans, a devoted collector of the macabre, is opening his museum vaults and sharing the secrets and stories behind a curated selection of his most prized haunted items - by way of scripted shorts produced by Roth and his accredited team, and with featured commentary from Bagans himself.

Ghost Hunters, new series premieres Q4 2021

The revival of the series that started it all is here. Ghost Hunters original team leader Jason Hawes, joined by Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango and Shari DeBenedetti are taking back the paranormal reins in epic haunted locations. And don't be surprised to see some familiar faces and special guests join the team on the hunt in this all-new season.

Curse of the Chippendales, new series premieres Fall 2021

Curse of the Chippendales tells the story of how the famous dance troupe took the LA nightclub scene by storm and ended with international fame, untold wealth, bizarre murder plots and multiple deaths trapped in their legacy. Their brand became a multi-million-dollar global venture, successful beyond their wildest dreams. But of three unlikely dreamers who were there at the beginning, only one would make it out alive. Driven by extensive video and photo archive, including never-before-seen footage and a nostalgia-filled soundtrack, viewers will be directly transported back to the ‘80s, into one of the most unexpected true crime stories of the decade. And all fueled by one thing: greed.

Mating Season (w/t)

Mating Season brings together the fun of relationship competition shows with the mating rituals of the Animal Kingdom, spotlighting what happens when humans look to the natural world for help in the love department. Animals have courtship down to a science with tried and true techniques for finding a mate that are far removed from any of the distractions or complications of modern human dating. Following eligible women and men as they leave behind their human habits and attempt to find true love animal style, Mating Season asks the question: Can mating like animals help find love as humans?

Mountain Love

Mountain Love follows five people from cities and suburbs who decide to move in with their long-distance partners who live way off-grid in some of the most remote corners of the country. Will their relationships survive this real-world experiment as they take the ultimate plunge to leave civilization - and indoor plumbing - behind? From an off-the-grid couple looking to become a "throuple" with the addition of a sister-wife, to a mountain mama who's convinced her younger, city-loving man to join her in the remote ranch in Arizona, these complex relationships will need to endure more than just the elements. They’ll need to survive each other in the process.

Naked & Afraid of Love

Today, dating has become filtered – through the clothes we wear, jobs we have and lives we share on social media. But what if it was all stripped away leaving room for only our most primal wants and needs, and exposing who we really are in the process? Discovery seeks to answer these questions and more on Naked & Afraid of Love, a groundbreaking take on modern dating that is the ultimate blend of survival and romance unlike anything viewers have seen. By stripping it all away - beginning with the clothes - Naked & Afraid of Love sets out to uncover what happens when complete strangers attempt to find true love while working together to survive the elements and each other on an unforgettable island paradise.

On the Roam (w/t)

Actor Jason Momoa (Game of Thrones, Aquaman, Dune) has blazed a path of his own in Hollywood, fearlessly taking on new challenges and roles as an artist. On The Roam follows Momoa as he searches for the fearless artists and dreamers who are the masters of their craft.

Shark Academy,

Shark Academy follows eight men and women who will compete to secure a coveted crew spot on shark scientist, Dr. Riley Elliott’s next great shark diving expedition. It’s an opportunity of a lifetime for these shark enthusiasts with non-traditional backgrounds to leap ahead in the competitive world of shark research, embarking on the adventure of a lifetime in hopes of making their dreams a reality. The recruits will work and live together on a research vessel for six weeks, as Riley and his crack team of pros put them to the test to see who has what it really takes.

Who Wants to Be an Astronaut? (w/t)

Have you ever looked up at the sky and wondered what it would be like to travel to space? Discovery has ordered Who Wants to Be an Astronaut?, produced by Boat Rocker Studios through Matador Content and BoomTown Content. This one-of-a-kind series offers ordinary people the chance to do something extraordinary – travel from Earth into space where they’ll live aboard the International Space Station (ISS) for eight days. The 8-part competition series, set for 2022, will be the first of its kind to feature the real-life adventures of space tourism.

Battle of the Brothers, new series premieres June 17

In the ultimate case of sibling rivalry, Battle of the Brothers pits Bryan and Michael Voltaggio against one another as they each lead a team of aspiring chefs through a culinary gauntlet designed to impart the wisdom earned over a lifetime in the restaurant industry. Only one chef will win the priceless opportunity to take the keys of one of the Voltaggio restaurants in a guest-chef takeover to introduce their own vision and put their name on the map.

The Globe

Robert Irvine hosts as four chefs compete across three rounds of culinary challenges as they make stops around the world via The Globe, a set made up of LED screen projectors that transports the competitor and the viewer anywhere on earth. At each stop, they will not only be faced with that location’s premiere cuisine, but will be limited to local ingredients in preparing their dishes. As chefs “land” at each destination they are assigned ingredients and utensils as they compete to cook the most inventive, delicious and truly global dish possible.

No Recipe Road Trip with the Try Guys (w/t),

Inspired by their hit web series, Without a Recipe, the Try Guys, Ned Fulmer, Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld and Eugene Lee Yang, are hitting the road to do what they do best - TRY! In this all-new competition meets travelogue, the Try Guys visit great American restaurants and attempt to recreate their signature dishes without a recipe. In the end, only one Try Guy is crowned the week's winner by the restaurant owner and a guest judge.

90 Day: Caribbean Love premieres July 18,

90 Day: Caribbean Love is a sexy new docu-soap from the producers of 90 Day Fiancé, following people who found love in the Caribbean. The tropics will provide the backdrop for relationships in various phases — from a couple who met online but will now meet for the first time, holiday flings that turned serious, and even a one-night stand that turned into a pregnancy. Will romance in paradise last once the suntan fades?

The Mighty Underdogs (w/t),

The absolute pinnacle of the fierce world of dog show competitions are the AKC National Championship and the Westminster Dog Show, but it takes countless hours of practice, grit and determination to get there. In this all-new coming-of-age competition series, The Mighty Underdogs, brings a never-before-seen look inside Junior Dog Shows where preteen and teen handlers compete among thousands for one of the limited, and highly coveted spots at the Westminster Dog Show and AKC National Championship. And at the center of the action is world-renowned coach, Jody Davidson, who not only builds junior champion handlers, trained to win with her strict rules and no-nonsense attitude, but also offers guidance on their road to self-discovery. As the competition heats up and the rivalries and tempers flare, friendships are forged, and audiences learn who really is “best in show!”

