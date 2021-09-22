'Jay Leno's Garage' Season Six on CNBC Sept. 22

Jay Leno’s Garage begins season six on CNBC Sept. 22. There are 12 episodes, and his guests include Tiffany Haddish, Kelly Clarkson, James Corden, Mark Cuban, Ashton Kutcher, Michael Strahan, Margaret Cho, Trevor Noah, Kevin Bacon, Rick Ross, Ray Liotta, Scott Eastwood, Tim Allen, Sebastian Maniscalco, Offset, Cedric the Entertainer, Sugar Ray Leonard, Jeff Gordon and James Brolin.

“Our primetime programming is designed to inspire and no one does it better than Jay Leno and his unyielding passion for cars and the stories behind them,” said Denise Contis, executive VP and head of content, CNBC Primetime.

The season premiere sees Leno and Drew Carey play “car soccer,” and Leno share some laughs with Corden, Gary Sinise and comedian Tammy Pescatelli.

“The fun part of going into your sixth season is people know the show and they are excited to come on and talk cars, share stories and do a couple of burnouts,” said Leno. “I’m thrilled to see guests come back like Kelly Clarkson, Trevor Noah and Tim Allen. We are also getting a lot of first-timers like Tiffany Haddish, Mark Cuban, Offset, James Corden and more.”

Jay Leno’s Garage is produced by Original Productions, a Fremantle Company, and Kitten Kaboodle, with Jay Leno, Jeff Hasler, Jeff Bumgarner, Ernie Avila, Brian Lovett and Abby Schwarzwalder the executive producers. Adam Barry is the executive producer for CNBC.