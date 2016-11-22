James Corden to Host Grammys on CBS

James Corden, host of CBS’ The Late Late Show, will host the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, his first time in the role of the iconic music telecast. The Grammy Awards will be broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles Sunday, Feb. 12, from 5-8:30 p.m. Pacific Time on CBS.

LL Cool J had hosted the previous five Grammys. Last year's show was watched by 25 million and saw a 9% drop in viewers 18-49.

“James Corden’s remarkable range of talents makes him a star on any screen and every stage,” said Jack Sussman, executive VP, specials, music and live events, CBS Entertainment. “We see it every night on CBS, every day on YouTube and audiences are still talking about his acclaimed performance hosting the Tony’s last June. We look forward to bringing James’ exceptional showmanship, infectious energy and his undeniable kinship with music to the Grammy stage.”

Sussman saluted L.L. Cool J “for an outstanding five years” as host of the Grammys.

“Thanks to ‘Carpool Karaoke,’ we’ve all been on some incredible rides with James, and The Recording Academy couldn’t be more excited to welcome his passion and enthusiasm for music, both as an entertainer and a fan, to the Grammy stage,” said Recording Academy president/CEO Neil Portnow. “He’s got big shoes to fill after the magnificent run we had with LL Cool J, but James Corden is a commanding, dynamic showman who, we believe, is perfect to host the Grammy Awards.”

Corden, with a background in theater and music, took over the Late Late Show host role in March 2015 and has won over viewers with his range of talents. ‘Carpool Karaoke’ has extended his popularity through viral videos.

“I am truly honored to be hosting The Grammys next year. It's the biggest, most prestigious award show in music, and I feel incredibly lucky to be part of such an incredible night,” he said.

The Grammy Awards show is produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures for The Recording Academy. Ken Ehrlich is the executive producer, Louis J. Horvitz is the director, Ben Winston is a producer, and David Wild and Ehrlich are the writers.