Leno-Hosted ‘You Bet Your Life’ Sold in 98% of Country

Game show You Bet Your Life, hosted by Jay Leno, has been sold in 98% of the country, according to Fox Television Stations. The show premieres Sept. 13 and launches on the Fox-owned stations, along with stations owned by Sinclair, Nexstar, Scripps and Tegna, among other groups.

“Our broadcast and advertising partners recognize what we do: America needs to laugh again,” said Stephen Brown, executive VP of programming and development, Fox Television Stations and Fox First Run. “And there’s no one better to do that than Jay Leno.”

Groucho Marx hosted the original show. The reboot will couple two strangers for the opportunity to win prize money by correctly answering questions about pre-determined categories. Each episode will present two pairs of contestants.

The Tonight Show band leader Kevin Eubanks shares hosting duties with Leno. Tom Werner executive produces with showrunner David Hurwitz.

“We are thrilled that the reaction from the stations has been so positive,” said Werner. “We can’t wait till the launch in September!”

You Bet Your Life is cleared in all of the top 100 markets, as well as in Canada. Some 80% of the 190 cleared markets have double runs and the program is primarily running in early fringe and access time periods between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Fox First Run will distribute 180 episodes.