'You Bet Your Life' Sold in 85% of U.S.

'You Bet Your Life' to be hosted by Jay Leno and his 'Tonight Show' band leader Kevin Eubanks

You Bet Your Life, emceed by former Tonight Show host Jay Leno and Tonight Show band leader Kevin Eubanks, has been sold across 85% of the U.S. for a fall 2021 launch, said Stephen Brown, executive VP of programming and development, Fox Television Stations and Fox First Run on Tuesday. The game strip will be distributed by Fox First Run.

“Combining the expertise of two of Hollywood’s top producers, Tom Werner and David Hurwitz, with the joint hosting experience of the tremendously talented Jay Leno and Kevin Eubanks, You Bet Your Life will deliver a fun series filled with the warmth and laughter that America needs now,” said Brown in a statement.

Added Leno: “One of my favorite things to do is to talk to regular people and draw humor out of them. This is a comedy show wrapped in a game that allows me to do just that.”

The reboot of the classic game show is sold to the Fox Television Stations as well as to other station groups, including Sinclair, Nexstar, Scripps, Meredith, Gray, McKinnon, Standard Media, Block, Sun Broadcasting and more.

Besides You Bet Your Life, other first-run shows in the market for fall 2021 include Debmar-Mercury’s Nick Cannon, the 2020 launch of which was postponed due to the pandemic; and Sony Pictures Television’s The Good Dish and its off-GSN game show, Common Knowledge, starring Joey Fatone.

You Bet Your Life was originally hosted by Groucho Marx. In this new version, the game will couple two strangers together to play for prize money by correctly answering trivia questions. Tom Werner will executive produce along with showrunner David Hurwitz.

Some 180 episodes of You Bet Your Life will be distributed domestically by Fox First Run. The international format rights for You Bet Your Life are represented by NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group. Tapes of the produced shows will be available for international distribution through Propagate Content.