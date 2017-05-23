Michael Strahan, ITV America Ink Production Deal

Michael Strahan, Good Morning America host, and his producing partner Constance Schwartz-Morini have inked an exclusive production deal with ITV America for their SMAC Entertainment outfit. The pact will see them produce unscripted projects for television, OTT and digital platforms under the ITV America banner.

Strahan’s TV roles also include hosting ABC’s The $100,000 Pyramid and being an analyst on FOX NFL Sunday.

“Constance and I have an enormous amount of respect for the team at ITV America and the group’s spirit of creative risk, support and collaboration, which is key for us as producers and entrepreneurs,” said Strahan. “We are eager to develop projects across reality, competition, documentary and more and are truly excited to call ITV America home for SMAC Entertainment.”

Companies under the ITV America banner include ITV Entertainment, Leftfield Pictures, Loud TV, Outpost Entertainment, High Noon Entertainment and Sirens Media, among others.

ITV America and SMAC Entertainment already are in business on the series Tackle My Ride for the NFL Network (with Leftfield Pictures), as well as projects in development including Spark the Future with Wiz Khalifa (with ITV Entertainment), Pros vs. Kids and Not for Primetime (with Leftfield Pictures), and Guinness World Records (with High Noon and ITV Entertainment).

“Michael’s expertise and ability to navigate everything from sports and game shows to docs and competition, along with his and Constance’s keen instincts for what resonates with audiences, make SMAC an amazing partner for ITV America,” said ITV America CEO Brent Montgomery. “SMAC joins ITV America with an incredible talent roster and we are all truly excited to roll up our sleeves and push our mutual creative boundaries in this partnership.”