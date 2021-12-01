‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Sets Comedy Record on FXX

Season 15 of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia starts on FXX Dec. 1. Two episodes air back to back, then shift to FX on Hulu Dec. 2.

With the season premiere, It’s Always Sunny moves ahead of The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet as the longest running live-action comedy series in the history of American TV. Ozzie and Harriet ran from 1952 to 1966.

The first episode is 2020: A Year in Review and the second sees the gang make Lethal Weapon 7.

Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito are in the cast.

It’s Always Sunny premiered in 2005. “The show has become a landmark for dark comedy and American satire, uniting the most devoted of fans from all over the country and abroad, and this monumental 15th season is truly one to crack open and celebrate,” said FXX.

McElhenney created the show and executive produces with Day, Howerton, David Hornsby, Megan Ganz, Rob Rosell, Nick Frenkel and Michael Rotenberg.

FX signed on for four more seasons late last year. “The pitch for Sunny came into FX within the first few weeks of my joining the company in 2004,” said John Landgraf, Chairman, FX Entertainment and FX Productions, at the time. “I was 42 and Rob McElhenney was 27. Rob McElhenney is now 43 and, strangely, I’m now 44— but I’m still at FX and he (with his original partners) is still running Sunny and will be for at least four more seasons. That kind of thing just does not happen in live action TV.” ■