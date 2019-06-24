Season 14 of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' on FXX Sept. 25

FX Networks has shared its fall premiere dates, with season two of Mayans M.C. starting Sept. 3, season two of Mr. Inbetween on Sept. 12, and the ninth installment of American Horror Story, called 1984, rolling Sept. 18.

Season 14 of antic comedy It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia begins on FXX Sept 25. Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito are in the cast.

McElhenney created the show and is executive producer, along with Day, Michael Rotenberg, Nick Frenkel, Tom Lofaro, David Hornsby and Megan Ganz.

FX Productions produces It’s Always Sunny.