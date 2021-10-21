Apple TV Plus Renews 'Mythic Quest' for Seasons 3 & 4

Apple TV Plus has finally reached a decision regarding its other critically acclaimed comedy series, Mythic Quest, renewing the quirky show focused on an online video game company for third and fourth seasons.

Apple said Season 3 will debut "later this year."

Apple TV Plus made the announcement with a humorous Twitter posting, featuring Sir Anthony Hopkins--whose Mythic Quest narration in a Season 2 episode received an Emmy nomination--comically shading Mythic Quest creator/star Rob McElhenney, while sucking up to Jason Sudeikis, star of Apple TV Plus' better known and more widely acclaimed quirky comedy series, Ted Lasso.

(Image credit: Twitter)

“Just like critics and audiences all over the world, we fell in love with Rob and his team’s sharp writing and full-of-heart, relatable characters that make up the world of Mythic Quest,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV Plus, in a statement. “We can’t wait for viewers to see what’s in store in the upcoming seasons of this brilliant workplace comedy.”

Mythic Quest is created and executive produced by McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, who were all first known, of course, for FX's long-running It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

That legacy has never come close to translating into the kind of Emmy love that, say, Ted Lasso has enjoyed. But Mythic Quest does boast a 97% critics review aggregation score on Rotten Tomatoes.

During several recent public appearances, Apple CEO Tim Cook has mentioned Mythic Quest alongside Ted Lasso in brief boasts about Apple TV Plus. The company, however, has never come anywhere near close to revealing how many people watch Mythic Quest.

Mythic Quest stars McElhenney as the lovably narcissistic founder and creative visionary for an eponymous multiplayer game, alongside an ensemble cast that includes F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, Ashly Burch, Jessie Ennis and David Hornsby.