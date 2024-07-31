ISpot.tv Providing Cross-Platform Ad Measurement with TikTok

iSpot.tv, one of the measurement companies wrestling with Nielsen, now says it’s dancing with TikTok.

An integration with the short-form social video giant will enable brands to see how the reach of campaigns on TikTok compares with linear TV in the U.S., using iSpot’s Unified Measurement Platform, the companies said.

The deal could make it easier for TikTok to compete for TV and connected TV ad budgets, with brands better able to use familiar third-party metrics to evaluate the popular platform.

“In the dynamic video landscape, brands need to extend their reach beyond traditional channels,“ TikTok global head of marketing science Jose Ruiz said. “TikTok’s commitment to providing diverse measurement tools enables advertisers to understand and leverage cross-media engagement, driving meaningful results.“

With the integration, iSpot users will be able to gauge TikTok campaign performance, determine the brand-level reach and value of TikTok and optimize media plans and buys across CTV and linear.

iSpot also verifies impression delivery via TikTok for advertisers.

Before making its announcement, iSpot analyzed 21 campaigns and found that on average 58% of TikTok impressions reach an audience of viewers who were not exposed to the TV portion of the campaign.

“Marketers and brands that aren’t considering TikTok as integral to their cross-platform marketing campaigns are clearly missing out on an opportunity to extend their reach and drive results,” iSpot.tv executive VP, media partnerships Stu Schwartzapfel said. “We’re thrilled TikTok leaned into our leading Unified Measurement to uncover, understand and ultimately capitalize on consumers who are not reached by linear TV.”