iSpot Hires Vijoy Gopalakrishnan as Chief Research Officer

iSpot.tv, one of the measurement companies looking to take a bigger role in providing currency for buying and selling commercials, said it appointed Vijoy Gopalakrishnan as chief research officer, a new post.

Vijoy Gopalakrishnan (Image credit: iSpot.tv)

Gopalakrishnan previously worked at IRI and Nielsen. In his new role, he will manage iSpot’s data science and advanced analytics departments.

He will work with iSpot’s Mike Bardaro to continue to advance the company’s data science practices and methodologies, and with Darby Greenwell to continue to scale its advanced analytics business.

Gopalakrishnan joins iSpot at a time when the media industry is actively looking for alternatives to traditional measurement approaches and Nielsen’s dominance over the ratings business.

iSpot maintains a catalog of commercials and uses data from Vizio’s Inscape unit to determine who’s watching them. iSpot's analytics are used by advertisers and networks to determine the reach and effectiveness of campaigns across platforms.

“We are at an inflection point where granular second by second TV ad measurement and the ability to evaluate business outcomes and the brand impact in real time is empowering brands and networks to treat TV as a performance channel,” said Gopalakrishnan.

“The integrity of independent measurement that is unencumbered by activation or other business interests means iSpot’s sole focus can be on measuring TV advertising across platforms,'' he added. “That coupled with the deep adoption from a sizable portion of brands on TV and working relationships with virtually every TV network in America puts us in a position to collaborate industry wide on a new set of metrics for transacting on TV.”

Gopalakrishnan will represent iSpot with measurement organizations and initiatives, including CIMM’s Ad Metadata Standards, Attribution Standards with the Media Ratings Council, and ARF, and will be a lead on iSpot’s long standing relationship with the Video Advertising Bureau.